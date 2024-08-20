On August 20, 2024, Kathleen Scott, Chief Financial Officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY, Financial), sold 12,500 shares of the company at a price of $16 per share. The transaction was filed on August 21, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,199 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc is focused on developing and commercializing health solutions that leverage its novel formulation technology to address patient needs in various medical conditions.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend with 6 insider buys and 33 insider sells. Kathleen Scott has sold a total of 12,500 shares and has not made any purchases in the same period.

The shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $16 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.299 billion.

