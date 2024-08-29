Oceaneering International Inc (OII, Financial), a provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications, has reported an insider transaction. According to a recent SEC Filing, Director M Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the company on August 20, 2024. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 141,837 shares of Oceaneering International Inc.

The shares were sold at a price of $26.12, valuing the transaction at approximately $252,861. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly. Over the past year, M Mcevoy has sold a total of 9,675 shares and has not made any purchases.

The insider transaction history for Oceaneering International Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 7 insider sales and 0 insider buys recorded.

As of the latest trading session, Oceaneering International Inc had a market cap of $2.64 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 21.50, which is above both the industry median of 11.005 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Oceaneering International Inc is estimated at $21.33 per share, making the current price of $26.12 represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.22. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

