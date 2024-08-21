On August 21, 2024, Richard Kinney, Senior Vice President of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 1,615 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,973 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a transportation and logistics company, operates a fleet of ships and provides vital freight transportation services primarily between the continental U.S. and the islands of Hawaii, Guam, and Alaska. The company also offers logistics services, extending its reach to provide a broader suite of services to its clientele.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,177 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Matson Inc, where there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $133.62 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 14.03, slightly above the industry median of 13.74.

According to the GF Value, Matson Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.52. The GF Value of $88.14 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation against its intrinsic value. The ongoing insider selling trend and the stock's valuation metrics provide critical data points for further analysis.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.