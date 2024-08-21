On August 21, 2024, David Demski, Director at Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial), purchased 50,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 288,441 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Alphatec Holdings Inc is engaged in the design, development, and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for the cervical, thoracolumbar, intervertebral regions of the spine, and related products.

Over the past year, David Demski has increased his holdings in the company by purchasing a total of 120,000 shares, with no recorded sales of shares during this period.

The recent insider buying activity at Alphatec Holdings Inc includes a total of 6 insider buys over the past year, contrasted with 22 insider sells in the same timeframe, indicating a mixed sentiment among the insiders of the company.

Shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were priced at $5.67 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of approximately $797.812 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Alphatec Holdings Inc is estimated at $15.55 per share, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.36. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider purchase could be a signal to investors about the potential undervaluation of Alphatec Holdings Inc based on the insider's perspective. However, potential investors should also consider the broader market conditions and the company's fundamentals before making investment decisions.

