On August 21, 2024, John Lauer, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Matson Inc (MATX, Financial), sold 3,354 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $132.48 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 27,098 shares of Matson Inc.

Matson Inc, a key player in the transportation and logistics industry, provides shipping services primarily in the Pacific. The company's operations encompass domestic and international rail intermodal service, long-haul and regional highway brokerage, supply chain services, and less-than-truckload transportation services, among other logistics and shipping services.

Over the past year, John Lauer has sold a total of 14,742 shares of Matson Inc and has not purchased any shares. The broader insider transaction trend at Matson Inc shows a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year, indicating a possible preference for cashing out over purchasing additional equity at current prices.

Shares of Matson Inc were trading at $132.48 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.03, slightly above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Matson Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5. The GF Value of $88.14 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent insider sale could be a point of interest for investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions at Matson Inc.

