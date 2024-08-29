Glenn Sanford, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company on August 21, 2024. The transaction was filed on SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,020,297 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $12.34, totaling $617,000.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. The company primarily provides real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The innovative use of virtual technologies allows it to operate with reduced physical infrastructure and support staff, offering competitive commissions to agents and brokers enrolled in its platform.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 600,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for eXp World Holdings Inc shows a trend with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

The shares of eXp World Holdings Inc were trading at $12.34 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.93 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $14.95, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

