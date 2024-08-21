Q2 2024 Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Full Truck Alliance's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mao Mao, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Mao Mao - Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to the company's future performance, which are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability, as established by the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.



Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and discussion.



A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect FTA's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the