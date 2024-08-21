Total Revenue: $5.5 billion, up 13.4% or $647 million from the prior period.

Underlying Net Profit Before Tax: $182.5 million.

Return on Sales Margin: 3.3%; like-for-like return on sales margin of 3.6%.

Core Franchise Automotive Business Return on Sales: 4.1%.

EBITDA: $265.9 million, up 4.6% from the first half of 2023.

EBITDA Margin: 4.9%, compared to 5.3% in 2023.

Total Available Liquidity: $444.7 million.

Undrawn Debt Facilities: Approximately $800 million.

Property Portfolio: Increased to over $725 million, expected to reach over $780 million by 2025.

Interim Dividend: $0.24 per share.

Corporate Debt: $495.1 million, net of cash on hand.

Total Inventory: $1.8 billion, up $217 million from December 31, 2023.

New Car Market Growth: Up 8.7% on the prior period.

Employee Costs: Increased by 0.2% or $650,000 on a like-for-like basis.

Revenue Per Employee: Up 6.2% to approximately $1.3 million per person per annum.

Net Order Bank: 5 times larger than any period prior to 2020.

Income Per New Vehicle Retailed: 62% higher than industry averages.

Income Per Used Vehicle Retailed: 110% higher than industry averages.

Car Care Business Growth: 17% growth for the half, 58% growth on a per unit basis since 2019.

Retail Joint Venture Sites: Expanding to 56 sites by the end of 2024.

easyauto123 PBT: $18.2 million in the last 12 months since July 2023.

Release Date: August 21, 2024

Positive Points

Eagers Automotive Ltd (ASX:APE, Financial) reported a 13.4% increase in total revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching a record $5.5 billion.

The company achieved an underlying net profit before tax of $182.5 million, with a return on sales margin of 3.3%.

Eagers Automotive Ltd (ASX:APE) has fortified its balance sheet with approximately $800 million in undrawn debt facilities, providing a platform for future growth opportunities.

The company announced an interim dividend of $0.24 per share, maintaining the interim dividend set in the first half of 2023.

The easyauto123 business is performing exceptionally well, poised for a record full-year 2024, and acts as a hedge against new car market headwinds.

Negative Points

The underlying return on sales measure decreased to 3.3%, down from 3.6% in the previous period.

The company faces continued pressure on new car margins due to excess inventory and a more cautious consumer market.

Finance penetration across the industry has not recovered as quickly as expected, impacting overall profitability.

The acquisitions made in the last three years are running at a lower return on sales (1.9%) compared to the core franchise automotive business (4.1%).

The company is not immune to interest rate and general inflationary pressures, which have impacted its cost base.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the trading performance of the business for the first seven weeks of the half and specifically touch on the retail joint venture?

A: The first seven weeks of the second half have been broadly in line with the first half. Underlying demand is stable, though down about 10% from last year. The retail joint venture has traded very strongly in July, and we expect that to continue with new models coming.

Q: On slide 24, the table on the left-hand side, are those indicators relative to the second half of '23?

A: Yes, that's correct.

Q: On slide 14, the performance on the operating cost side has been very strong. Would you expect that percentage to continue to trend down slightly over the next 12 months?

A: We hope to keep it consistent with where we're at for the half year.

Q: Can you talk through the GPU outlook for the second half and compare it to pre-COVID levels?

A: The first half GPU was down only 2.3% on the first half of last year, showing resilience. We expect more cars to be delivered from stock at a lower margin in the second half. The order bank is still strong, and margins are above pre-COVID levels, though not materially.

Q: On slide 15, regarding the turnaround across different buckets, what is the expected timeline for achieving the anticipated margin uplift?

A: By the end of 2025, we expect the acquisitions to perform within 75% of the group. The retail joint venture and easyauto123 uplift will be more immediate.

Q: How are you thinking about capital allocation going forward, especially regarding share buybacks, property acquisitions, and other inorganic opportunities?

A: We have renewed our buyback provision and will consider it where it makes sense. We also see opportunities in M&A and investments in adjacent industries within the automotive ecosystem.

Q: How do you think OEMs will manage their inventory and supply in the coming 6 to 12 months?

A: We expect the number of days' supply to come back to around 60 days over the second half of the year. OEMs understand they are overstocked and will work to bring supply down.

Q: Can you give a quick reminder of the top-line opportunity for easyauto123 and its geographic spread?

A: easyauto123 will benefit from a rollout in physical stores and an omnichannel approach. We expect to increase revenue by $1.3 billion, with the business producing around $500 million to $600 million turnover this year.

Q: Can you quantify the performance improvement in the retail joint venture in May-June and provide early indications for the second half with new model launches?

A: The first half profit was 75% of the first half last year. We expect the run rate of May and June to continue over the remainder of the year. New models with hybrid powertrains will provide a unique opportunity.

Q: What has led to the normalization of F&I penetration, given the lead time for vehicles has started to come back?

A: There is some sticker shock on interest rates, and captive financiers have been reluctant to embrace finance campaigns. However, we expect finance penetration to grow as conditions evolve.

