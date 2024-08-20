Q1 2025 Rico Auto Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Rico Auto Industries Q1-FY25 earnings conference call.



Hazel Rathod - S-Ancial Technologies Pvt Ltd - IR



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Rico Auto Industries Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call. From the management, we have with us Mr. Arvind Kapur, Chairman, CEO and MD; Mr. Kaushalendra Verma, Executive Director; Mr.



R.K. Miglani, Executive Director; Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. B.M. Jhamb, Company Secretary.



I now request Mr. Arvind Kapur to take us through the key opening remarks, after which we can open the floor for the question-and-answer session.



Arvind Kapur - Rico Auto Industries Ltd - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Good