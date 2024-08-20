On August 20, 2024, Kevin Moran, President and Chief Operating Officer of AlTi Global Inc (ALTI, Financial), sold 137,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 27,637.2 shares of AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc operates in the technology sector, focusing on innovative solutions in the alternative transportation industry. The company's commitment to developing sustainable and efficient transportation technologies positions it as a key player in the evolving market landscape.

The shares were sold at a price of $4 each, valuing the transaction at $550,000. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly. Over the past year, Kevin Moran has sold a total of 168,138 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at AlTi Global Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders. In the past year, there have been 9 insider buys and 22 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

With the current share price, AlTi Global Inc has a market cap of approximately $382.083 million. The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are essential for investors to consider in relation to the stock's GF Value.

This recent transaction by Kevin Moran provides investors and market watchers with insight into insider sentiment at AlTi Global Inc, which could be a valuable piece of information for making informed investment decisions.

