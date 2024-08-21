On August 21, 2024, Subi Sethi, the Chief Client Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 21,497 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 81,812 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc specializes in providing investment data management and reporting solutions. The company's services cater to a diverse clientele, including asset managers, insurance companies, and corporate treasuries, helping them streamline operations and enhance decision-making processes.

The shares were sold at a price of $24.3 each, placing the total value of the transaction at approximately $522,280. This sale is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 137,433 shares and made no purchases.

The broader insider transaction history for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 51 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc's shares are currently trading at a GF Value of $21.12, with a market cap of $5.37 billion, as per market cap data. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.15, indicating that it is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.

