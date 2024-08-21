On August 21, 2024, Kathy Lane, a Director at The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG, Financial), executed a sale of 1,884 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG, Financial) is a holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides a wide range of property and casualty products to businesses, individuals, and families through a network of independent agents.

On the date of the sale, shares of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc were priced at $134.23. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $4.87 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 18.00, which is above the industry median of 11.48. This ratio is also higher than the historical median for the company, indicating a premium compared to historical values.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of stocks, The Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a GF Value of $148.61. With the current price of $134.23, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9, suggesting that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,884 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction history for The Hanover Insurance Group Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells over the past year.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data to consider in their investment decisions regarding The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG, Financial).

