BILL Holdings Inc Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.07, Revenue of $343.7 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and New Share Repurchase Program Announced

Summary
  • Q4 Total Revenue: $343.7 million, up 16% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $325.83 million.
  • Q4 Core Revenue: $301.3 million, up 16% year-over-year, driven by a 22% increase in transaction fees.
  • Q4 Net Income: $7.6 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.9 million, or ($0.15) per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • FY24 Total Revenue: $1.29 billion, up 22% year-over-year, closely aligning with annual estimates of $1.275 billion.
  • FY24 Net Loss: $28.9 million, or ($0.27) per share, significantly improved from a net loss of $223.7 million, or ($2.11) per share, in the prior fiscal year.
  • Gross Margin: 81.0% for Q4 and 81.8% for FY24, maintaining strong profitability levels.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Announced a new $300 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in long-term growth and shareholder value.
On August 22, 2024, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, manage cash flows, and improve back-office efficiency.

Performance Overview

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial) reported a total revenue of $343.7 million for Q4 FY2024, marking a 16% increase year-over-year. Core revenue, which includes subscription and transaction fees, also saw a 16% rise to $301.3 million. For the full fiscal year 2024, total revenue reached $1.3 billion, a 22% increase from the previous year, while core revenue grew by 19% to $1.1 billion.

Financial Achievements

Despite a challenging economic environment, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial) demonstrated robust financial performance. The company achieved a gross profit of $278.5 million in Q4, representing an 81.0% gross margin. Non-GAAP gross profit was $292.0 million, with an 85.0% non-GAAP gross margin. For the fiscal year, gross profit was $1,055.6 million, with an 81.8% gross margin, and non-GAAP gross profit was $1,109.9 million, with an 86.0% non-GAAP gross margin.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q4 FY2024 Q4 FY2023 FY2024 FY2023
Total Revenue $343.7M $296.0M $1.3B $1.1B
Core Revenue $301.3M $259.5M $1.1B $944.7M
Net Income (Loss) $7.6M ($15.9M) ($28.9M) ($223.7M)
Non-GAAP Net Income $63.9M $56.3M $244.0M $157.5M

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $985.9 million, down from $1.6 billion in the previous year. The company’s total assets stood at $9.2 billion, with total liabilities of $5.0 billion. The company also generated significant free cash flow, which is crucial for funding future investments and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Key Metrics and Business Highlights

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial) served 474,600 businesses by the end of Q4 FY2024, processing $76 billion in total payment volume, a 10% increase year-over-year. The company also processed 28 million transactions during the quarter, up 19% year-over-year. Additionally, BILL announced a new $300 million share repurchase program, reflecting confidence in its strategy and future growth prospects.

Commentary and Outlook

“Fiscal 2024 was an important year for BILL as we fortified our position as the essential financial operations platform for SMBs,” said René Lacerte, BILL CEO and Founder. “Our steadfast commitment to raising the bar to serve SMBs led to strong financial results and an expanding scale.”
“Our financial performance demonstrated the strength of our business and the rigor of our execution in driving growth and expanding profitability in a muted economic environment,” said John Rettig, BILL President and CFO.

Conclusion

BILL Holdings Inc (BILL, Financial) has shown strong financial performance in Q4 and FY2024, with significant revenue growth and improved profitability. The new share repurchase program and strategic investments indicate a positive outlook for the company. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from BILL Holdings Inc for further details.

