On August 20, 2024, Steve Miller, the Chief Operating & Scientific Officer of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX, Financial), sold 150,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 190,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $20.35 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 38.41, which is above both the industry median of 25.66 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $19.79, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company stock valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.