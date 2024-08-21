On August 21, 2024, Caitlin Kalinowski, Director at Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial), sold 450 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 7,379 shares of the company.

Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial) specializes in developing technology and weapons products for law enforcement and civilians. Their range of products includes conducted electrical weapons, body cameras, and software solutions.

Over the past year, Caitlin Kalinowski has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 2,450 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period.

The insider transaction history for Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON, Financial) shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 21 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the date of the latest sale by Caitlin Kalinowski, shares of Axon Enterprise Inc were trading at $373.03, giving the company a market cap of approximately $28.17 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 98.34, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 33.1.

The stock's valuation, according to GuruFocus, appears to be significantly overvalued. The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate, is $282.52, which when compared to the current price, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

This valuation is supported by historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity could be a point of interest for investors, especially considering the company's current valuation metrics and stock performance trends.

