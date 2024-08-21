On August 21, 2024, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 7,500 shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK, Financial) at a price of $73.64 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $552,300. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 65,724 shares of the company.

Green Brick Partners Inc, a diversified homebuilding and land development company, engages in the design, construction, and sale of homes in Dallas, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia. The company's portfolio includes various residential land development and homebuilding subsidiaries.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Green Brick Partners Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys. There have been 8 insider sales and 3 insider buys within the last 12 months.

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc were trading at $73.64 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.33, which is below the industry median of 12.32.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is at $46.28, indicating that at the current price of $73.64, Green Brick Partners Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.59.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent sale by Director Kathleen Olsen follows a pattern of insider selling at Green Brick Partners Inc, which investors might consider when evaluating their positions in the company.

