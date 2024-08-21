On August 21, 2024, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,210 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 4,185 shares of the company.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, Christopher Causey has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 13,850 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale continues a trend observed in the company, where there have been 100 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were priced at $349 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $15.43 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.94, below the industry median of 25.66, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's valuation can also be assessed through the GF Value, which is set at $308.22. With the current price of $349, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by Director Christopher Causey provides an insight into the insider activity at United Therapeutics Corp, which is an important factor for investors to consider alongside other financial metrics and valuations.

