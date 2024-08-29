Timothy Lalonde, the Chief Financial Officer of Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial), executed a sale of 3,750 shares of the company on August 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Post-transaction, the insider owns 40,563 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $238.72, valuing the transaction at approximately $895,200.

Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial) is a global independent investment banking advisory firm. It provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and other strategic corporate transactions. Evercore also has investment management services, focusing on institutional asset management and personal wealth management.

Over the past year, Timothy Lalonde has sold a total of 9,587 shares of Evercore Inc and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Evercore Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Evercore Inc were trading at $238.72 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.12, which is above both the industry median of 17.81 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Evercore Inc is $127.57 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.87.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

