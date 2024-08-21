On August 21, 2024, Sharon Barner, Vice President - Chief Administrative Officer of Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial), executed a sale of 6,489 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 20,873 shares of Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc is a global power leader that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions, and electrical power generation systems.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,039 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Cummins Inc has seen 3 insider buys and 14 insider sells.

Shares of Cummins Inc were priced at $304.77 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $41.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.16, slightly above the industry median of 21.56 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $294.61, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market position and valuation metrics.

