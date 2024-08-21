On August 21, 2024, Kyle Langbehn, EVP, President of Retail at MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 17,630 shares of MarineMax Inc.

MarineMax Inc (HZO, Financial), headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, motor and convertible yachts, pontoon boats, fishing boats, ski boats, and jet boats. MarineMax also provides marine parts and accessories, as well as repair services, financing, and insurance.

Over the past year, Kyle Langbehn has sold a total of 20,000 shares of MarineMax Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The broader insider transaction history for MarineMax Inc shows a pattern of sales rather than purchases over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 5 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, shares of MarineMax Inc were trading at $30.78 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $669.991 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.96, which is below the industry median of 17.305.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of MarineMax Inc is estimated at $34.76 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics, especially considering the stock's current valuation relative to its GF Value.

