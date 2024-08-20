On August 20, 2024, Jacqueline Canney, Chief People Officer of ServiceNow Inc (NOW, Financial), sold 992 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of ServiceNow Inc.

ServiceNow Inc is a company that provides enterprise cloud computing solutions to manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. The company's products include a suite of applications built on its proprietary platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes.

Over the past year, Jacqueline Canney has sold a total of 6,055 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at ServiceNow Inc, where there have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc were trading at $835 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $168.99 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 148.45, which is higher than the industry median of 25.315.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $784.95, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06. This suggests that ServiceNow Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

