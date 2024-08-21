On August 21, 2024, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC, Financial) at a price of $73.61 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $294,440. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 10,184 shares of the company.

Performance Food Group Co is a distributor of food and food-related products, serving a wide range of customers including independent restaurants, chain restaurants, schools, and healthcare facilities. The company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized.

Over the past year, Kimberly Grant has sold a total of 4,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Performance Food Group Co shows no insider buys and 7 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of Performance Food Group Co were trading at $73.61 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $11.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.37, which is above the industry median of 16.52.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $64.12, indicating that at a price of $73.61, Performance Food Group Co is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor reflecting past returns and growth, and incorporating future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

