Insider Sale: CFO Sanjay Mehta Sells Shares of Teradyne Inc (TER)

On August 20, 2024, Sanjay Mehta, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Teradyne Inc (TER, Financial), sold 6,153 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 35,833.6369 shares of Teradyne Inc.

Teradyne Inc (TER, Financial) is a leading provider of automated test equipment. The company designs and manufactures systems used to test semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless products, and complex electronic components in the consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,639 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Teradyne Inc were trading at $133.06 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 43.16, which is above both the industry median of 29.82 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. The GF Value of $96.90 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might draw the attention of investors trying to understand the recent actions of high-level executives within Teradyne Inc, especially in the context of the company's current valuation and stock performance.

