On August 20, 2024, Stephen Altemus, CEO and 10% Owner of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 1,295,992 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 910,919 shares. Details of the sale are documented in the SEC Filing.

Intuitive Machines Inc, headquartered in Houston, Texas, operates in the aerospace sector, specializing in providing lunar landing and exploration services. The company aims to facilitate cost-effective access to the lunar surface for government and commercial entities, supporting a sustainable presence on the Moon.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,503,042 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys at Intuitive Machines Inc.

The shares of Intuitive Machines Inc were priced at $5.12 on the day of the transaction, placing the market cap of the company at approximately $334.755 million.

This insider sell event might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as a component of their investment strategy, particularly those using the GF Value to assess fair value. Investors often monitor insider transactions to gain insights into potential future stock performance based on the actions of company executives and major shareholders.

For more detailed valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow

