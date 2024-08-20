Director Jordan Levy Acquires 48,700 Shares of Core Scientific Inc (CORZ)

On August 20, 2024, Jordan Levy, Director at Core Scientific Inc (CORZ, Financial), purchased 48,700 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 223,939 shares.

Core Scientific Inc is a company that operates within the technology sector, focusing on blockchain and artificial intelligence services. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has bought a total of 48,700 shares and sold none.

The transaction occurred when shares of Core Scientific Inc were priced at $10.2 each, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $2.55 billion. This valuation is crucial for investors considering the GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow to assess the stock's potential.

Over the past year, Core Scientific Inc has seen a total of 4 insider buys and 5 insider sells. This activity provides a broader context to the insider's recent purchase, suggesting a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders regarding its stock's potential.

This insider buying trend is an important indicator for potential investors, reflecting the confidence that insiders may have in the company's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
