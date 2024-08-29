Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into Thermo Fisher's Impact

Insights from the Latest N-PORT Filing for Q2 2024

Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund (Trades, Portfolio), known for its strategic investments in high-quality dividend-paying companies primarily in Canada, recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for the second quarter of 2024. The fund aims to generate a robust level of dividend income while also seeking long-term capital growth. It focuses on dividend-paying common shares and a variety of preferred shares from Canadian entities, leveraging the Canadian dividend tax credit to maximize after-tax income for non-registered accounts.

Summary of New Buys

The fund made significant new investments in the second quarter, adding a total of 7 stocks to its portfolio. Noteworthy additions include:

  • Manulife Financial Corp (TSX:MFC, Financial), purchasing 6,936,000 shares, which now represent 1.95% of the portfolio, valued at C$252.68 million.
  • Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (TSX:FFH, Financial), with 144,600 shares, making up about 1.74% of the portfolio, valued at C$225.05 million.
  • Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO, Financial), adding 1,831,500 shares, accounting for 1.63% of the portfolio, valued at C$210.31 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also increased its stakes in 16 stocks, with significant boosts in:

  • Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU, Financial), adding 2,080,600 shares, bringing the total to 10,193,546 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 25.65%, impacting the portfolio by 0.84%, with a total value of C$531.59 million.
  • Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSX:QSR, Financial), with an additional 769,400 shares, bringing the total to 2,205,400. This represents a 53.58% increase in share count, valued at C$212.60 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund exited four holdings entirely in this quarter, including:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial), where all 400,300 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -2.15%.
  • BCE Inc (TSX:BCE, Financial), liquidating all 3,543,000 shares, which had a -1.41% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were made in 22 stocks, with significant cuts in:

  • TC Energy Corp (TSX:TRP, Financial), reduced by 1,499,800 shares, a -22.7% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.59%. The stock traded at an average price of C$52.53 during the quarter and has returned 14.37% over the past 3 months and 20.19% year-to-date.
  • American Tower Corp (AMT, Financial), reduced by 258,100 shares, a -27.68% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.56%. The stock traded at an average price of $192.95 during the quarter and has returned 15.99% over the past 3 months and 3.72% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Scotia Canadian Dividend Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 47 stocks. The top holdings were 5.81% in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD, Financial), 4.91% in Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB, Financial), 4.85% in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ, Financial), 4.63% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), and 4.51% in Canadian National Railway Co (TSX:CNR, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 11 industries, reflecting a diverse and strategic allocation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

