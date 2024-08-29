Dale Friedrichs, Executive Vice President of Operations Excellence, Health, Safety, and Environment at LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial), executed a sale of 4,970 shares of the company on August 20, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,220 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV.

LyondellBasell Industries NV is a global chemical company that specializes in the production of plastics, chemicals, and refining products. The company operates through various segments, including Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas, Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International, Intermediates and Derivatives, Advanced Polymer Solutions, Refining, and Technology.

Over the past year, Dale Friedrichs has sold a total of 4,970 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the sale, shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV were priced at $96.78, resulting in a market cap of approximately $31.32 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.55, which is below the industry median of 22.73.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for LyondellBasell Industries NV is $91.31 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Investors and stakeholders in LyondellBasell Industries NV may find these insider transactions and valuation metrics useful for making informed decisions regarding their investment positions in the company.

