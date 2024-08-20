Release Date: August 20, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 6.3% year-on-year, indicating strong operational performance.

Substantial number of new leases signed, totaling around 32,000 square meters, reflecting robust leasing activity.

EPRA NTA stands at EUR9.45 per share, showing stability in asset valuation.

Net LTV slightly decreased to 57.6% from 58.3% at year-end 2023, indicating improved leverage.

SG&A expenses reduced by 10.5% to EUR9.2 million, reflecting cost-saving measures.

Negative Points

FFO decreased by 13% to EUR41.5 million, primarily due to increased financing costs.

Current vacancy rate stands at 7.9%, which may indicate challenges in tenant retention or acquisition.

G-REIT equity ratio is still below the required 45%, posing a risk to REIT status.

Cost of debt increased by 0.3%, reflecting higher interest expenses in the current environment.

Uncertainty around maintaining REIT status due to free float requirement not being met, which could lead to additional tax liabilities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I see that your RCF was downsized from EUR200 million to EUR150 million. Can you explain why?

A: One of the banks involved in the RCF decided not to extend. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: Can you tell me how much of your pool is unencumbered?

A: The difference between what we reported at year-end and this year should be around EUR160 million, which is a new mortgage loan that we've put in place. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: How much of your unrestricted cash would you be willing to use to buy back bonds?

A: We are prepared to use at least the entire RCF volume to buy back bonds if they come available. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: What are your refinancing plans for the bond maturing in 13 months?

A: We plan to raise debt in the mortgage market to refinance our bonds. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: How do you envision your ICR given the current interest rate environment?

A: Our marginal cost of debt is 4.2% to 4.3%, and the yield on the assets is closer to 5%. We are planning with the higher interest cost of debt. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: How much extra tax liabilities would be added to your balance sheet if you lose REIT status?

A: Assuming a full tax rate of around 32% in Germany, it would be around EUR370 million. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: Can you clarify the discrepancy in Brookfield's bond holdings reported in your H1 report?

A: The first version of the report had a typo. The number has not changed compared to December 2023. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: Would you consider issuing in the unsecured bond market?

A: We would consider it if the yield were to tighten dramatically, but currently, the mortgage market is substantially cheaper. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: Would you consider buying bonds from Brookfield?

A: We wouldn't buy any bond from Brookfield outside of a structured auction. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: What is your plan for liquidity if you use much of your RCF to buy back bonds?

A: We intend to refinance the bonds with mortgage debt and use the RCF to bridge the period between now and the drawdown on the next tranche of mortgage loans. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

