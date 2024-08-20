alstria office REIT-AG (WBO:AOX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amidst Financing Challenges

Revenue up 6.3% year-on-year, but FFO declines by 13% due to increased financing costs.

45 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Up 6.3% year-on-year.
  • FFO (Funds From Operations): Down to EUR41.5 million, a 13% decrease.
  • EPRA NTA (Net Tangible Assets): EUR9.45 per share.
  • Net LTV (Loan-to-Value): Slightly down to 57.6% from 58.3% at year-end 2023.
  • EPRA Vacancy Rate: 7.9%.
  • Average Rent per Square Meter: EUR14.87.
  • New Leases Signed: 32,000 square meters.
  • Lease Extensions: 20,000 square meters.
  • Future Income from New Leases: EUR40.5 million.
  • Future Income from Lease Extensions: EUR10.6 million.
  • G-REIT Equity Ratio: Improved slightly to 44%.
  • Investment Property Value: Increased to EUR4.32 billion.
  • Net Debt: Virtually stable at EUR2.3 billion.
  • Gross Rental Income: Up 6.3%.
  • SG&A Expenses: Down 10.5% to EUR9.2 million.
  • New Debt Taken Onboard: EUR245 million with an average maturity of 6.5 years.
  • Bonds Bought Back: EUR97.3 million.
  • Cost of Debt: Up 0.3% (30 basis points).
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 20, 2024

Positive Points

  • Revenue increased by 6.3% year-on-year, indicating strong operational performance.
  • Substantial number of new leases signed, totaling around 32,000 square meters, reflecting robust leasing activity.
  • EPRA NTA stands at EUR9.45 per share, showing stability in asset valuation.
  • Net LTV slightly decreased to 57.6% from 58.3% at year-end 2023, indicating improved leverage.
  • SG&A expenses reduced by 10.5% to EUR9.2 million, reflecting cost-saving measures.

Negative Points

  • FFO decreased by 13% to EUR41.5 million, primarily due to increased financing costs.
  • Current vacancy rate stands at 7.9%, which may indicate challenges in tenant retention or acquisition.
  • G-REIT equity ratio is still below the required 45%, posing a risk to REIT status.
  • Cost of debt increased by 0.3%, reflecting higher interest expenses in the current environment.
  • Uncertainty around maintaining REIT status due to free float requirement not being met, which could lead to additional tax liabilities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: I see that your RCF was downsized from EUR200 million to EUR150 million. Can you explain why?
A: One of the banks involved in the RCF decided not to extend. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: Can you tell me how much of your pool is unencumbered?
A: The difference between what we reported at year-end and this year should be around EUR160 million, which is a new mortgage loan that we've put in place. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: How much of your unrestricted cash would you be willing to use to buy back bonds?
A: We are prepared to use at least the entire RCF volume to buy back bonds if they come available. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: What are your refinancing plans for the bond maturing in 13 months?
A: We plan to raise debt in the mortgage market to refinance our bonds. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: How do you envision your ICR given the current interest rate environment?
A: Our marginal cost of debt is 4.2% to 4.3%, and the yield on the assets is closer to 5%. We are planning with the higher interest cost of debt. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: How much extra tax liabilities would be added to your balance sheet if you lose REIT status?
A: Assuming a full tax rate of around 32% in Germany, it would be around EUR370 million. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: Can you clarify the discrepancy in Brookfield's bond holdings reported in your H1 report?
A: The first version of the report had a typo. The number has not changed compared to December 2023. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: Would you consider issuing in the unsecured bond market?
A: We would consider it if the yield were to tighten dramatically, but currently, the mortgage market is substantially cheaper. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: Would you consider buying bonds from Brookfield?
A: We wouldn't buy any bond from Brookfield outside of a structured auction. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

Q: What is your plan for liquidity if you use much of your RCF to buy back bonds?
A: We intend to refinance the bonds with mortgage debt and use the RCF to bridge the period between now and the drawdown on the next tranche of mortgage loans. - Olivier Elamine, CEO

© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.