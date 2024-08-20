On August 20, 2024, Joshua Scutt, Senior Vice President Sales at Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial), executed a sale of 949 shares of the company at a price of $151.39 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 43,317 shares of Paylocity Holding Corp.

Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY, Financial) specializes in cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations. This technology platform aids businesses in managing their workforce effectively.

Over the past year, Joshua Scutt has sold a total of 2,616 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within Paylocity Holding Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with 43 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp were trading at $151.39 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.5 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 42.05, which is above the industry median of 25.315.

According to the GF Value assessment, Paylocity Holding Corp is significantly undervalued. The GF Value, set at $286.88, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53, indicating that the stock might be undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

