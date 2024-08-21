On August 21, 2024, Sven-olof Lindblad, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial), purchased 32,117 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 11,825,063 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc operates as a global provider of adventure travel and expedition cruising services. The company focuses on ships that are specially designed to navigate unique and remote destinations, providing immersive experiences and educational journeys.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, purchasing a total of 32,117 shares and selling none. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 9 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc were priced at $7.95. The company's market cap stood at $481.808 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $13.97, which suggests that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This valuation indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" status.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider buying activity may signal confidence in the future prospects of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting caution.

