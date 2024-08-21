On August 21, 2024, Masood Jabbar, a Director at Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 243,514 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc.

Viavi Solutions Inc is engaged in providing network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, and their ecosystems. The company operates through the Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend within the company shows a pattern of insider selling, with 18 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc were priced at $8.17 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.81 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's current valuation and market performance.

