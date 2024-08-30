Director Art Zeile of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC, Financial) executed a sale of 3,875 shares of the company on August 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 16,202 shares of the company.

National Bank Holdings Corp operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, which provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company's stock was trading at $41.27 per share on the day of the transaction.

The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at National Bank Holdings Corp, where there have been no insider purchases but six insider sales.

Regarding the company's valuation, National Bank Holdings Corp has a market cap of approximately $1.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.70, which is above the industry median of 10.065. This ratio is also lower compared to the company's historical median.

The stock's current price of $41.27 aligns closely with the GF Value of $40.73, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of National Bank Holdings Corp.

