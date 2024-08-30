Michael Murdock, the Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions at RadNet Inc (RDNT, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company on August 21, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 48,144 shares of RadNet Inc.

RadNet Inc operates as a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. The company's core services include MRI, CT, and PET scans, among other radiology services.

Over the past year, Michael Murdock has sold a total of 35,115 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within RadNet Inc, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of RadNet Inc were trading at $62.78 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $4.74 billion. RadNet Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 457.71, significantly higher than both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GuruFocus Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.31. The GF Value of $27.13 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

