On August 21, 2024, David Duvall, the Chief Executive Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), executed a sale of 29,150 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $17.97 per share, totaling approximately $523,875.5. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 358,227 shares of the company.

Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial) is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, and spray-up and hand-lay-up, primarily for the automotive, marine, and commercial products industries.

Over the past year, David Duvall has sold a total of 83,863 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Core Molding Technologies Inc shows a total of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were trading at $17.97 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $156.355 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.49, which is lower than both the industry median of 22.73 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Core Molding Technologies Inc is $13.62 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are interacting with their holdings in the company amidst its current market valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.