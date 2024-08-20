On August 20, 2024, Paul Maleh, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRA International Inc (CRAI, Financial), executed a sale of 7,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on August 22, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 159,212 shares of CRA International Inc.

CRA International Inc, commonly known as Charles River Associates, is a global consulting firm that offers economic, financial, and management consulting services. The company assists major law firms, corporations, accounting firms, and governments with complex business and litigation issues, including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory proceedings, and strategic planning.

Over the past year, Paul Maleh has sold a total of 52,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of CRA International Inc were priced at $158.33 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $1.085 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.09, which is above both the industry median of 17.79 and the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. The GF Value of $120.15 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

