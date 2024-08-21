On August 21, 2024, Sarah Blanchard, Chief Financial Officer of Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial), executed a sale of 45,000 shares of the company at a price of $8.05 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,001,761 shares of Udemy Inc.

Udemy Inc operates as an online learning and teaching marketplace, offering courses in various categories such as programming, business, and personal development. The platform allows experts to create and share paid courses, helping learners to develop new skills and achieve their goals.

Over the past year, Sarah Blanchard has sold a total of 168,195 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend at Udemy Inc, where insider activity has predominantly consisted of sales. In the past year, there have been 47 insider sales and only 2 insider buys.

The shares of Udemy Inc were trading at $8.05 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.2 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $13.68, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.59, indicating the stock is a possible value trap and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation prospects.

