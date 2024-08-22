Q2 2024 Advance Auto Parts Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Elisabeth Eisleben - Advance Auto Parts Inc - Senior Vice President, Communications, Investor Relations And Community Affairs



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss our second quarter 2024 results. I'm joined today by Shane O'Kelly, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan Grimsland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Following management's prepared remarks, we will take questions.



Before we begin, please be advised that Management's remarks today contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding a strategic and operational review initiatives, plans, projections, expectations for the future and the anticipated sale