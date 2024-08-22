Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenues per passenger increased by 9% year-over-year, demonstrating adaptability to market dynamics.

Strong performance in Italy and Uruguay, with Italy seeing a 14% increase in passenger traffic and Uruguay an 11% increase.

Record low net leverage ratio of 1.1 times, indicating strong financial discipline.

Solid cash flow generation, with a total liquidity position of $549 million, up $91 million from year-end 2023.

Active negotiations for a $400 million CapEx plan with the Armenian government and a new master plan for Florence Airport in Italy.

Negative Points

Overall passenger traffic declined by 5% year-on-year, driven by a 15% contraction in domestic traffic in Argentina.

EBITDA declined by 9% year-over-year, largely due to macroeconomic challenges in Argentina.

Commercial revenues decreased by 3% year-on-year, impacted by lower cargo and duty-free revenues in Argentina.

Inflationary pressures in Argentina led to a 6% increase in total costs and expenses.

Domestic traffic in Argentina remains soft, impacted by the recessionary environment and temporary suspension of several routes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update on discussions with airlines regarding potential new routes into the country or higher frequencies, especially with the deregulation of the sector?

A: We are very positive about the deregulation and the bilateral agreements opening Argentina to other countries. This flexibility is expected to have a significant positive impact on traffic growth in the short, medium, and long term. However, airlines will need time to adapt and have available aircraft to implement these changes.

Q: How do you see the development of the cost base, particularly in Argentina, for the rest of the year?

A: We expect the same trend into the third quarter and thereafter. We managed to withhold price adjustments on suppliers in the first quarter, but given the inflation environment, we had to accept some increases. We expect this scenario to soften moving forward.

Q: Besides Nigeria and Armenia, what other investment opportunities do you see, and are any of them in conjunction with Dubai?

A: We recently submitted a proposal for the London airport in Angola and prequalification documents in Saudi Arabia. We are actively looking at other opportunities and will announce them when they become more concrete or official.

Q: Can you provide an update on the tariff discussion in Argentina on the domestic side and the master plan discussion in Italy?

A: We expect the domestic tariff in Argentina to be adjusted soon due to lagging behind the exchange rate. We also anticipate a rebalancing of the economic equilibrium of the concession by the end of the year. In Italy, we are working on the last round of questions for environmental approvals for the master plan, with a deadline for October.

Q: Just to clarify, are you expecting the tariff rebalancing in Argentina or the rebalancing for the whole concession by the end of the year?

A: We expect the rebalancing of the economic equilibrium of the concession to be reflected in tariffs by the end of the year. Prior to that, we anticipate a catch-up on the domestic tariffs due to devaluation in Argentina.

