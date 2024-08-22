Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong International Growth Amid Domestic Challenges

Key takeaways include a 9% increase in revenue per passenger and a record low net leverage ratio, despite a decline in overall passenger traffic.

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue per Passenger ex IP 12: Increased 9% year-over-year to $20.1 from $18.5 in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA ex EPIC: Declined 9% year-over-year to $126 million.
  • Total Passenger Traffic: Declined 5% year-on-year, driven by a 15% contraction in domestic traffic and an 8% increase in international traffic.
  • Italy Passenger Traffic: Increased 14% year-on-year, with a 17% rise in international traffic and mid-single digit growth in domestic traffic.
  • Uruguay Passenger Traffic: Increased 11% year-on-year, with a 15% year-on-year increase in July.
  • Argentina Domestic Traffic: Declined 19% year-on-year.
  • Argentina International Traffic: Increased 9% year-on-year.
  • Cash Flow Generation: Total liquidity position of $549 million, up $91 million compared to year-end 2023.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: Reduced to 1.1 times at quarter-end from 1.4 times at year-end 2023.
  • Commercial Revenues: Decreased 3% year-on-year, impacted by lower cargo and duty-free revenues in Argentina and lower fuel revenues in Armenia.
  • Total Cost and Expenses ex IP 12: Increased 6% year-on-year, mainly due to inflationary pressures in Argentina.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenues per passenger increased by 9% year-over-year, demonstrating adaptability to market dynamics.
  • Strong performance in Italy and Uruguay, with Italy seeing a 14% increase in passenger traffic and Uruguay an 11% increase.
  • Record low net leverage ratio of 1.1 times, indicating strong financial discipline.
  • Solid cash flow generation, with a total liquidity position of $549 million, up $91 million from year-end 2023.
  • Active negotiations for a $400 million CapEx plan with the Armenian government and a new master plan for Florence Airport in Italy.

Negative Points

  • Overall passenger traffic declined by 5% year-on-year, driven by a 15% contraction in domestic traffic in Argentina.
  • EBITDA declined by 9% year-over-year, largely due to macroeconomic challenges in Argentina.
  • Commercial revenues decreased by 3% year-on-year, impacted by lower cargo and duty-free revenues in Argentina.
  • Inflationary pressures in Argentina led to a 6% increase in total costs and expenses.
  • Domestic traffic in Argentina remains soft, impacted by the recessionary environment and temporary suspension of several routes.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update on discussions with airlines regarding potential new routes into the country or higher frequencies, especially with the deregulation of the sector?
A: We are very positive about the deregulation and the bilateral agreements opening Argentina to other countries. This flexibility is expected to have a significant positive impact on traffic growth in the short, medium, and long term. However, airlines will need time to adapt and have available aircraft to implement these changes.

Q: How do you see the development of the cost base, particularly in Argentina, for the rest of the year?
A: We expect the same trend into the third quarter and thereafter. We managed to withhold price adjustments on suppliers in the first quarter, but given the inflation environment, we had to accept some increases. We expect this scenario to soften moving forward.

Q: Besides Nigeria and Armenia, what other investment opportunities do you see, and are any of them in conjunction with Dubai?
A: We recently submitted a proposal for the London airport in Angola and prequalification documents in Saudi Arabia. We are actively looking at other opportunities and will announce them when they become more concrete or official.

Q: Can you provide an update on the tariff discussion in Argentina on the domestic side and the master plan discussion in Italy?
A: We expect the domestic tariff in Argentina to be adjusted soon due to lagging behind the exchange rate. We also anticipate a rebalancing of the economic equilibrium of the concession by the end of the year. In Italy, we are working on the last round of questions for environmental approvals for the master plan, with a deadline for October.

Q: Just to clarify, are you expecting the tariff rebalancing in Argentina or the rebalancing for the whole concession by the end of the year?
A: We expect the rebalancing of the economic equilibrium of the concession to be reflected in tariffs by the end of the year. Prior to that, we anticipate a catch-up on the domestic tariffs due to devaluation in Argentina.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.