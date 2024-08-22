Release Date: August 22, 2024

Positive Points

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial) reported strong operating results for Q2 2024, with an operating margin of 16.2% and earnings per share of $1.74.

The company raised its full-year operating margin guidance to a range of 17.4% to 17.8%, reflecting confidence in its profitability profile.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) continues to see success in new product introductions and collaborations, particularly in brands like West Elm and Pottery Barn.

The company's e-commerce sales mix remains strong, sustaining at 66% of total revenues, which contributes to higher operating margins.

Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) has significantly reduced its China-sourced goods from 50% to 25%, mitigating potential risks from tariffs and trade issues.

Negative Points

Comparable sales for Q2 2024 were down 3.3%, reflecting a challenging market environment.

The company has reduced its full-year revenue outlook to a range of down 4% to down 1.5%, citing macroeconomic uncertainty and a slow housing market.

Pottery Barn and West Elm reported negative comps of 7.1% and 4.8% respectively, indicating softness in key segments.

Despite strong operating results, the company acknowledges that the home furnishings market remains challenged due to economic uncertainty.

SG&A expenses increased by 390 basis points year-over-year, driven by higher employment expenses and advertising spend.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the cadence of sales throughout the quarter and any early readings on back-to-school and back-to-college in recent weeks?

A: The cadence of sales isn't a relevant indicator for us. Back-to-school has been a highlight, particularly in dorm, where we are gaining market share with high-quality products. Our initiatives, including exclusive collaborations and enhanced channel functionality, have driven significant positive results.

Q: Looking ahead into the back half of the year, any thoughts on the phasing of comps in the third and fourth quarters and the impact of five fewer shopping days this year?

A: The impact of the shorter holiday season is already embedded in our guidance. The calendar shift is more favorable for e-commerce, which is 66% of our mix. Our guidance reflects a continuation of first-half dynamics, with a range that accounts for potential acceleration or further macroeconomic challenges.

Q: How are you thinking about the increased investment in advertising, and should we expect a period where you're above the 7% range for advertising spend?

A: Our multi-brand portfolio and loyalty programs are key advantages. We are committed to not running a promotional business and instead focus on effective advertising investments that build customer growth. Amplifying creator-led content on platforms like YouTube and TikTok is helping us reach new audiences.

Q: What is your view on freight costs and potential tariffs, and how do they impact your margin structure?

A: We are mostly insulated from fluctuations in the spot market for ocean freight due to our contracted rates. We have significantly reduced our China-sourced goods from 50% to 25% and are prepared to reduce further if necessary. Our in-house global sourcing operation allows us to pivot as needed.

Q: Are you seeing any changes in customer behavior, such as resistance to price or hesitancy during non-peak periods?

A: Price picked up from Q1, and we are seeing strong responses to newness, particularly in mid to high price points. Our strategy focuses on delivering great value at every price point, and we are not seeing significant trade-down behavior.

Q: Can you explain the upside in operating margin for the quarter and why some of those factors wouldn't continue in the back half?

A: Q2 operating margin exceeded expectations due to stronger merchandise margins, supply chain efficiencies, and less advertising expense deleverage. We continue to focus on full-price selling and efficient operations, which should sustain strong profitability despite a tough environment.

Q: Are you seeing a more promotional environment broadly, and how does that impact your business?

A: We continue to see high levels of promotions in the marketplace, but we are committed to not running site-wide promotions. Our focus on delivering great value and consistent pricing is yielding better regular price comps and improved customer service.

Q: Can you discuss any learnings about your shoppers' reactions as you pull back on promotions?

A: We are not seeing significant trade-down behavior, and newness in mid-price points is performing well. Customers are not waiting for promotions and are engaging more with our design services. Our sales associates can sell with confidence without relying on a promo calendar.

Q: Can you bridge the full-year EBIT margin guide to the long-term margin guide, and what are the key drivers in a bull versus bear case?

A: Our long-term operating margin guidance is mid to high teens, and our current guidance puts us in the middle of that range. Sales acceleration could lead to further margin expansion, but we are confident in sustaining our profitability given our structural margin profile and innovation capacity.

Q: What is the opportunity for gross margin rate improvement as demand recovers?

A: Housing is a big driver of furniture sales, and we expect interest rate cuts to eventually boost demand. We aim to maintain competitive pricing while delivering strong margins. Our operating model is well-positioned to capitalize on positive sales trends without significant additional investments.

