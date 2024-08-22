Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Mixed Results Amid Rising Costs and Strategic Initiatives

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) reports marginal revenue growth, increased guest satisfaction, and challenges with inflation and labor costs.

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $300.2 million, up from $298.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Comparable Restaurant Revenue: Increased 1.4%, benefiting 220 basis points from loyalty program revenue recognition.
  • Restaurant-Level Operating Profit: 11.8% of restaurant revenue, a decrease of 80 basis points compared to Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $11.8 million, a decline of $3.6 million from Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $23.1 million.
  • Restricted Cash: $8 million.
  • Available Borrowing Capacity: $25 million under revolving line of credit.
  • Outstanding Principal Balance: $167.9 million under credit agreement.
  • General and Administrative Costs: $16.6 million, down from $20.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Selling Expenses: $12 million, up from $5.3 million in Q2 2023.
  • 2024 Guidance - Total Revenue: Approximately $1.25 billion.
  • 2024 Guidance - Restaurant-Level Operating Profit: 11.0% to 11.5%.
  • 2024 Guidance - Adjusted EBITDA: $40 million to $45 million.
  • 2024 Guidance - Capital Expenditures: $25 million to $30 million.
  • 2024 Guidance - Selling Expenses: Approximately $38 million.
  • 2024 Guidance - G&A Expenses: Approximately $81 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Guest satisfaction scores have increased to levels not seen since 2016.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue exceeded the industry average as measured by Black Box Intelligence.
  • Significant improvements in order accuracy, taste of food, and friendliness of staff in the off-premise business.
  • The revamped Red Robin Royalty program has seen a 156% increase in sign-ups compared to the same timeframe in 2023.
  • Overall guest satisfaction has reached parity with the casual dining industry for the first time in almost nine years.

Negative Points

  • Total revenues for the second quarter were only marginally higher than the same period last year ($300.2 million vs. $298.6 million).
  • Comparable restaurant revenue decreased by 0.8% when excluding the benefit from the loyalty program.
  • Restaurant-level operating profit as a percentage of restaurant revenue decreased by 80 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023.
  • Higher-than-expected inflation in commodities, particularly ground beef, chicken, and produce.
  • Labor costs are elevated due to newer leaders and team members building mastery and efficiency in their roles.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you break down the components of the EBITDA guidance change?
A: Todd Wilson, CFO: The main factors include a reduction in traffic expectations, higher commodity costs (ground beef, chicken, and produce), and increased labor costs. The traffic reduction accounts for about $15 million of the EBITDA change, while commodities and labor pressures each contribute around $3 million.

Q: How does the traffic reduction impact your financials?
A: Todd Wilson, CFO: The traffic reduction leads to deleveraging of fixed costs, impacting restaurant-level profits. Previously, we expected traffic to be up 1% for the year, but now we anticipate a 4-5% decline.

Q: What is the outlook for G&A expenses in 2025?
A: Todd Wilson, CFO: We initially anticipated $90 million for this year, but due to lower incentive compensation and cost savings, we now expect around $85 million for 2025.

Q: How is the loyalty program performing and what impact do you expect it to have on traffic?
A: G.J. Hart, CEO: The loyalty program is outperforming expectations, with significant increases in new member sign-ups and transactions. We anticipate it will be a major driver of traffic recovery, although exact numbers are not yet available.

Q: Can you explain the rationale behind the recent credit agreement amendment?
A: Todd Wilson, CFO: The amendment increases our compliance leverage ratios and expands the revolver to provide financial flexibility. This proactive step ensures we have room to maneuver and execute our North Star plan despite the challenging consumer environment.

Q: What are the key drivers of improved guest satisfaction?
A: G.J. Hart, CEO: Key drivers include increased manager presence in dining rooms, reduced false waits, improved food quality and timely delivery. These efforts have led to significant gains in guest satisfaction scores.

Q: What are the next opportunities for cost savings and efficiency improvements?
A: Todd Wilson, CFO: We are focusing on refining our actual versus theoretical food cost measurement and consolidating vendors to leverage our scale. Additionally, improving labor efficiency through better training will help drive down costs.

Q: How are you balancing labor investments with financial performance?
A: G.J. Hart, CEO: While we are investing in labor to improve guest experience, we are also focusing on training to enhance efficiency. If the economic environment worsens, we may need to reassess, but current metrics indicate we are on the right path.

Q: How does the 2.2% comp benefit from the loyalty program impact your financials?
A: Todd Wilson, CFO: The benefit is reflected in the restaurant revenue line and flows directly through to profits.

Q: How are you differentiating Red Robin from competitors in the casual dining space?
A: G.J. Hart, CEO: We are focusing on targeted communication through our revamped loyalty program, local store marketing, and efficient use of digital and social media. These efforts aim to highlight our unique value propositions and drive traffic.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.