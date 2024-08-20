Investment AB Latour (FRA:18LB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Operating Margin Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

Investment AB Latour (FRA:18LB) reports strong cost control and strategic acquisitions despite a slight decline in net sales.

Summary
  • Organic Growth: 5% in the quarter.
  • Net Sales: Decreased by 1% organically.
  • Quarterly EBIT: SEK939 million, down from over SEK1 billion a year ago.
  • Operating Margin: 14.4%.
  • Order Intake: Increased by 5% organically, 7% in absolute terms.
  • Value Development: 5.7% during the year.
  • Total Return: 11.3% year-to-date.
  • Net Asset Value: SEK198 per share at the end of June, SEK204 as of August 19.
  • Net Debt: Increased from SEK10.3 billion to SEK11.6 billion.
  • Bemsiq Operating Margin: 21.8%.
  • Caljan Operating Margin: 12.8%.
  • Hultafors Group Operating Margin: 15.8%.
  • Innovalift Operating Margin: 9.6%.
  • Nord-Lock Operating Margin: 24%.
  • Swegon Operating Margin: 12.8%.
Release Date: August 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Investment AB Latour (FRA:18LB, Financial) achieved a 5% organic growth in order intake despite a weak business climate.
  • The company's total return for the year so far is 11.3%, outperforming the SIXRX index at 11.1%.
  • Strong cost control and gross margin resulted in a robust operating margin of 14.4%.
  • Investment AB Latour (FRA:18LB) completed several strategic acquisitions, adding SEK2.4 billion in acquired growth.
  • The company maintains a conservative net debt level, providing headroom for further acquisitions.

Negative Points

  • Net sales decreased by 1% organically compared to the previous year.
  • Exposure to the construction and real estate markets has negatively impacted some business areas.
  • Caljan's order intake and net sales are significantly lower than the previous year due to conservative capital expenditures by customers.
  • Hultafors Group experienced a slight decline in net sales, particularly in the European market.
  • Innovalift's order intake was hampered by a weak construction market and lower demand in China.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you expand on the demand and margin development for Swegon, particularly in North America, and your expectations for H2?
A: The heat pumps are not growing in North America; it's the ventilation business seeing positive development. Heat pumps are growing significantly in Europe. We don't make forecasts, but we have a strong position and have seen great orders coming in. (Anders Morck, CFO)

Q: Regarding Caljan, you mentioned order intake is starting to bottom out. Is this due to easier comparables for Q3 or underlying demand changes?
A: Caljan is doing well given the macro environment. During the pandemic, logistic companies over-invested, leading to a backlog. We are now seeing signs of normalization in growth rates for the industry. (Johan Hjertonsson, CEO)

Q: Innovalift showed better margins than expected. Can you discuss its market exposure and growth expectations?
A: Innovalift has two divisions: home elevators and modernization of existing elevators. The home elevator market is down, especially in China, but has strong long-term growth. The modernization business is expected to grow significantly, driven by environmental concerns. We expect high growth rates and aim for a 15% EBIT margin over time. (Johan Hjertonsson, CEO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the recent acquisitions and their expected impact?
A: We acquired HC Groep, Arkel, and QEL, adding about SEK2.4 billion in acquired growth, nearly 10% of our net sales. These acquisitions have profit levels in line with or above our wholly owned operations, and we are very happy with them. (Johan Hjertonsson, CEO)

Q: What are your financial targets and how are you performing against them?
A: Our targets are 10% growth, 15% operating margin, and 15% return on operating capital. Over the last 12 months, we had 1% growth, 14.3% EBIT margin, and 15.3% return on operating capital. We are pleased with these results given the economic climate. (Johan Hjertonsson, CEO)

