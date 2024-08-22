Full Year 2024 Harmoney Corp Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 11:00PM GMT

David Stevens - Harmoney Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Hello, and welcome to Harmony's full year 24 results presentation on David Stevens, the CEO and Managing Director of Harmony. With me today is Simon Ward, our Chief Financial Officer. I've been looking forward to presenting today's results for the last 18 months as we have some very exciting news to share with respect to our number one strategic priority that being our new platform, stellar 2.0, which became fully operational in Australia in July 2024.



Now turning to Slide 2. Today, I'll begin with reminding you of Harmony's key differentiators I'll then take you through our key highlights of FY 24 and the exciting results of STELLAR 3.0. I'll then hand over to Simon, who will take you through our financial results. And finally, I will discuss our outlook before responding to your questions. You can submit a question on the webcast at any time during the presentation by typing it into the Ask a Question box and then hitting submit. We'll then endeavor to respond to your questions during the Q&A at the end.



Now turning