Release Date: August 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 20.9% to $243.9 million in FY24.

EBITDA grew by 24.4% to $23 million, with an EBITDA margin improvement to 9.5%.

Successful integration of acquisitions, including Independent Parts and Force Australia, contributing to revenue growth.

Expansion of distribution centers in Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane, optimizing logistics and reducing future infrastructure investments.

Strong performance in the Western Australian market, with significant growth opportunities in the commercial truck and trailer parts distribution sector.

Negative Points

Operating cash flow decreased to $10.6 million from $15.1 million in FY23.

Net profit before tax from continuing operations declined by 12.7% to $9.2 million.

Increased competition and price pressures in the market, particularly on the East Coast of Australia.

Higher costs associated with acquisitions and integration activities, impacting overall profitability.

Inventory levels increased significantly, leading to higher holding costs and impacting cash conversion rates.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Hi, Peter and Liz. Just with regards to trading on the East Coast and you provided a market update in May. I'm highlighting that weakness just the period from May through to August and is that East Coast market. Is it much the same? Has it improved or has it deteriorated? If you could just provide a little bit of color on that trading period May through to August in that.

A: Thanks, James. The best way to describe it is it's not worse. And the guidance we put out in May and the actual results, the actual results came in just above we're at the top end of that range, which I guess demonstrates that we haven't seen any further deterioration in what we were seeing at that time. We do remain cautious, given the level of uncertainty and noise that's coming through the economy. But as I mentioned, we certainly expect to see an improvement in the medium to longer-term as we go forward.

Q: And then just a follow-up, just on the gross profit margin, the gross profit margin will benefit from the removal of the ATSG revenues. Are there any other pluses and minuses for the GP margin of significance to think about for FY25, what do you think it's more of a sign?

A: And you look, obviously the runoff in the IT, the low margin ATSG revenue is a benefit, and that benefit has been seen over the last 12 months as that revenue streams declined. I guess the key that the challenge is the market has become quite competitive in terms of pricing and the opportunity certainly seen further growth in the Japanese part segment, which traditionally operates at a higher average margin than that on a group level. Certainly, as we scale up, the force business will continue to see improvements in our Group average margins as we move forward.

Q: Yes, thanks. Good morning. I have a couple of few questions. I'd like to count on from that gross profit margin that James asked and the gross profit margin in the truck parts business, excluding NTSJ. and IP, was that roughly the similar gross profit margin throughout the second half or did it get progressively worse in back half of the second half, i.e., the fourth quarter?

A: It was generally consistent. So we didn't see any material decline in the fourth quarter I got.

Q: So if we take the second half as a base, taking your comments and as in price competition out there in the market that we had a little bit of upside for the Japanese program and some modest upside for the synergies you're talking about would be a fair base?

A: Correct.

Q: I guess thinking the second question I have is around the revenue growth in the second part of the business, which looks to be about 2.3%, 2.4% in the second half, which is a sort of a top end of the revised guidance range misses in the truck parts business, XADSGXIP., and how comfortable are you that you can manage your costs above the EBITDA line. So that would be labor and other costs in the accounts to that, that baseline revenue over the next 12 months. So i.e., if revenue continues to grow at 2%, can you manage costs to 2% or below?

A: Yes. Look, obviously, the historically there's been some higher cost inflation. We have seen wage inflation come off a little bit as we go into FY25 compared to what we saw in FY24. And we also called out in my update that there were a range here increased costs that we saw in FY24 linked into integration and acquisition activities that were just more general in nature that we didn't pull add into the significant cost. So certainly with the combination of those, we think that certainly feasible that we'll be able to manage that cost level in line with revenue level. If there is no significant deterioration in the market compared to what we're seeing today.

Q: Expansion of the embedded operations. I acknowledged those comments on have a nice at our major customers. How significant is that comment? Because you initially had some targets around IP of being able to grow at 10% doesn't sound like the market in WA. It has softened at all. If anything, you've probably had some wins in embedded operations albeit you're calling out some uncertainty around the mine sites at the moment, able to unpack that a little bit, please?

A: The new sites on significant size and scale at day seven small and some of the original ones that they do demonstrate the strength of those relationships to be able to drive expansion both within Western Australia and in particular on the East Coast utilizing the Maxi POP network to facilitate that business. They did come in very much at the end of the financial year. There are some larger projects and obviously there's timing uncertainty with larger projects that we certainly expect to see. Hi, reasonable increase in activity through half one with hopefully what would be an accelerated increase through half two on the back of some of those larger projects starting to generate a larger contribution to Maxi parts in H2.

Q: Could that be over and above tied to that sort of 10% growth rates you are hoping for any windows accelerated projects or not or are they just part now?

A: Look certainly into that in the half two, there's the ability for it to be above that level.

Q: You've kind of stepped or you've kind of stepped away from the force quantitative guidance of greater than 20% sales growth and you've gone to a qualitative statement. Is there anything to read into that now?

A: I guess looking at the businesses change, we've moved away from the quantitative tightening the Maxi parts business as well, Jason, so that's not a specific force item. And obviously, we've got a range of uncertainty in the market that we think making quantitative statements a level of risk or uncertainty in the in the autumn. We feel very comfortable of what we're seeing and what we expect to see for a high level of growth right through the Porsche business into FY25 and FY26?

Q: And that's the last question was the integration of the RP West to East Coast Canada, understand sort of the level of management time has to go into that and what level of disruption that was caused by both operations.

A: And look, we've already done the high risk aspect was putting the original Maxi parts and the independent parts on ARP together in February, showing that created arranger noise with data that's allowed us to make sure we align part numbers, pricing structure supply base already. So the up the East Coast solution, although always bigger in nature, we get to leverage the benefits of all the data work that we've already done on the West Coast integration side? Yes, like everything, it's now got a level of project management. We need to. We've got particular people in our business that

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.