On August 22, 2024, Sam Shim, Director at MetroCity Bankshares Inc (MCBS, Financial), executed a sale of 46,200 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,961 shares in the company.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank, which provides a range of financial services including commercial and consumer banking products, loans, and online banking services primarily in the southeastern United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 94,685 shares and purchased 4,500 shares. The recent sale occurred with shares priced at $27.9, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,288,380. This price reflects a market cap of $696.375 million for MetroCity Bankshares Inc.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.97, which is above both the industry median of 10.06 and the company’s historical median. This valuation metric suggests a relatively higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of MetroCity Bankshares Inc is estimated at $21.18 per share, making the current price of $27.9 represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32. This indicates that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The insider transaction history for MetroCity Bankshares Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 14 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

This insider selling activity could be a point of interest for current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

