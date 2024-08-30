Why Investors Are Eyeing Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): The Key Drivers of Market Outperformance and Growth Potential

Exploring the Robust Financial Metrics and Strategic Positioning of Extra Space Storage Inc

Author's Avatar

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With its shares currently trading at $176.08, the company has enjoyed a daily gain of 1.37% and an impressive three-month increase of 23.43%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Extra Space Storage Inc is poised for significant future growth.

1826998038019862528.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a composite score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Historically, stocks with higher GF Scores have tended to yield superior long-term returns.

With a GF Score of 92 out of 100, Extra Space Storage Inc demonstrates a strong potential for market outperformance, driven by exceptional growth and momentum metrics.

Understanding Extra Space Storage Inc's Business

Extra Space Storage Inc is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and manages nearly 3,700 self-storage properties across 42 states. The company boasts over 280 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Approximately half of these properties are wholly owned, with the remainder being either part of joint ventures or managed on behalf of third parties. As of the latest data, Extra Space Storage Inc has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion and annual sales of $3.16 billion, with an operating margin of 44.21%.

1826998135105417216.png

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Extra Space Storage Inc's Profitability Rank is notably high at 9/10, reflecting its superior ability to generate profits relative to its peers. The company's Gross Margin has consistently increased over the past five years, highlighting its efficiency in converting revenue into profit. This trend is supported by a Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars, indicating reliable operational performance.

Extra Space Storage Inc also excels in growth, as evidenced by its top Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.1% outperforms 78.53% of its industry peers. Additionally, its EBITDA has seen robust increases, further underscoring its growth capabilities.

1826998263098798080.png

Conclusion

Considering Extra Space Storage Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.