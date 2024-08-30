Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With its shares currently trading at $176.08, the company has enjoyed a daily gain of 1.37% and an impressive three-month increase of 23.43%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Extra Space Storage Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a composite score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. Historically, stocks with higher GF Scores have tended to yield superior long-term returns.

With a GF Score of 92 out of 100, Extra Space Storage Inc demonstrates a strong potential for market outperformance, driven by exceptional growth and momentum metrics.

Understanding Extra Space Storage Inc's Business

Extra Space Storage Inc is a leading real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, and manages nearly 3,700 self-storage properties across 42 states. The company boasts over 280 million net rentable square feet of storage space. Approximately half of these properties are wholly owned, with the remainder being either part of joint ventures or managed on behalf of third parties. As of the latest data, Extra Space Storage Inc has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion and annual sales of $3.16 billion, with an operating margin of 44.21%.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Extra Space Storage Inc's Profitability Rank is notably high at 9/10, reflecting its superior ability to generate profits relative to its peers. The company's Gross Margin has consistently increased over the past five years, highlighting its efficiency in converting revenue into profit. This trend is supported by a Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars, indicating reliable operational performance.

Extra Space Storage Inc also excels in growth, as evidenced by its top Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.1% outperforms 78.53% of its industry peers. Additionally, its EBITDA has seen robust increases, further underscoring its growth capabilities.

Conclusion

Considering Extra Space Storage Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.