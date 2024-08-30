What's Driving New York Community Bancorp Inc's Surprising 10% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago

New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. Over the past week, the stock has decreased by 4.12%, settling at $11.09. However, looking at a broader timeframe, NYCB has seen an impressive increase of 9.58% over the past three months. Despite this growth, the GF Value, which stands at $36.55, suggests caution. This valuation indicates a possible value trap, as the current market price is significantly lower than the GF Value, a scenario that has persisted from the past valuation three months ago when the GF Value was $15.33.

Company Overview

New York Community Bancorp Inc, a prominent bank holding company, operates through various divisions across multiple states including New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company is renowned for its specialization in multi-family loans in New York City, offering a diverse range of banking products and services. NYCB's business model emphasizes accessibility and convenience, providing customers with multiple service channels such as online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking.

1827001824499101696.png

Assessing Profitability

NYCB's Profitability Rank is currently at 5/10, reflecting moderate profitability within the banking industry. The bank's Return on Equity (ROE) is notably low at -33.34%, which, although better than 0.63% of its peers, indicates significant challenges. Similarly, the Return on Assets (ROA) stands at -2.73%, surpassing only 1.13% of competitors. Despite these figures, NYCB has managed to remain profitable in 8 out of the past 10 years, showcasing its resilience in a competitive market.

1827001865527783424.png

Growth Metrics

The Growth Rank for NYCB is relatively low at 2/10, suggesting limited growth potential compared to industry peers. However, the bank has demonstrated strong revenue growth, with a 3-year revenue growth rate per share of 26.60% and a 5-year rate of 15.60%. In contrast, the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate has declined by 7.80%, although the 5-year EPS growth rate shows a modest increase of 4.90%.

1827001942199660544.png

Major Stakeholders

Significant shareholders in NYCB include Kahn Brothers (Trades, Portfolio), holding 4,070,529 shares (3.28% of the company), Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio) with 1,372,260 shares (1.17%), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), who owns 246,840 shares (0.20%). These major holders indicate a strong interest and belief in the bank's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

NYCB faces competition from similar-sized institutions such as TFS Financial Corp (TFSL, Financial) with a market cap of $3.76 billion and Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB, Financial) with a market cap of $3.51 billion. These competitors share a similar market capitalization, highlighting the competitive environment in which NYCB operates.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Community Bancorp Inc's recent stock performance and financial metrics present a mixed picture. While the stock has shown significant quarterly growth, the GF Value suggests potential overvaluation risks. The company's profitability and growth metrics indicate challenges but also areas of strength in revenue growth. Investors should weigh these factors along with the competitive landscape and major stakeholders' involvement when considering NYCB as a potential investment. The current market dynamics and internal financial health will be crucial in determining NYCB's future trajectory in the competitive banking sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.