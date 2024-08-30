Tonya Mater, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of EPR Properties (EPR, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company on August 22, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 41,210 shares of

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.