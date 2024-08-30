Maarten Wensveen, the Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), sold 1,317 shares of the company on August 22, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares of Cimpress PLC.

Cimpress PLC is a global leader in mass customization. The company empowers individual expression by making it affordable and accessible to customize marketing materials and products, including print, signage, apparel, gifts, packaging, and more.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,043 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Cimpress PLC were trading at $90 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.36 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.62, which is below both the industry median of 17.74 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cimpress PLC is estimated at $72.53 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.24.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock’s valuation and the overall selling trend among insiders at Cimpress PLC.

