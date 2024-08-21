On August 21, 2024, Joseph Kimmell, Executive Vice President of Operations at Champion Homes Inc (SKY, Financial), sold 2,964 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $88.6 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 47,262 shares of Champion Homes Inc.

Champion Homes Inc specializes in the manufacture of factory-built solutions for residential and commercial use. The company's offerings include manufactured homes, modular homes, and mobile offices, catering to a diverse range of needs in the housing market.

Over the past year, Joseph Kimmell has sold a total of 13,006 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend at Champion Homes Inc, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Champion Homes Inc were trading at $88.6 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 37.88, significantly above both the industry median of 12.32 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is calculated at $60.29, indicating that at the current price of $88.6, Champion Homes Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.47.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current market valuation against its intrinsic value as estimated by financial metrics and market performance.

