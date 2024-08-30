MS Global Franchise Portfolio's Strategic Moves: A Deep Dive into Heineken NV's Significant Reduction

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insights from the Latest N-PORT Filing for Q2 2024

The MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio), managed by Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Global Franchise Portfolio Class I (MSFAX), recently disclosed its investment activities for the second quarter of 2024. Established on November 28, 2001, the fund is steered by a seasoned investment team that employs a rigorous, bottom-up stock selection process. This approach focuses on identifying high-quality companies characterized by sustainable, high unlevered return on invested capital (ROIC), robust free cash flow generation, and strong franchise value.

1827028155655942144.png

Summary of New Buys

During this quarter, MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio by adding new stocks, including:

  • The most significant addition was CME Group Inc (CME, Financial), with 39,131 shares, accounting for 0.28% of the portfolio and a total value of $7.69 million.

Key Position Increases

The portfolio also saw increases in several key positions:

  • Constellation Brands Inc (STZ, Financial) saw an addition of 146,491 shares, bringing the total to 259,405 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 129.74% increase in share count, impacting the current portfolio by 1.38%, with a total value of $66.74 million.
  • Haleon PLC (LSE:HLN, Financial) had an additional 7,838,938 shares, bringing the total to 12,822,923. This adjustment represents a significant 157.28% increase in share count, with a total value of £52.17 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund completely exited its position in:

  • Veralto Corp (VLTO, Financial), selling all 164,652 shares, which resulted in a -0.5% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Significant reductions were made in several stocks, including:

  • Heineken NV (XAMS:HEIA, Financial) was reduced by 506,396 shares, resulting in an -80.22% decrease in shares and a -1.67% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of €91.98 during the quarter and has returned -15.50% over the past three months and -11.68% year-to-date.
  • Philip Morris International Inc (PM, Financial) was reduced by 339,386 shares, resulting in a -38.21% reduction in shares and a -1.06% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $97.77 during the quarter and has returned 21.64% over the past three months and 30.63% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, MS Global Franchise Portfolio (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 40 stocks. The top holdings were 8.86% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 6.81% in SAP SE (XTER:SAP, Financial), 5.88% in Visa Inc (V, Financial), 5.09% in Accenture PLC (ACN, Financial), and 4.48% in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 7 of all the 11 industries: Technology, Healthcare, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, and Communication Services.

1827028241710477312.png

1827028282944679936.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.